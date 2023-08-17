Bryan Kohberger first appearance in ID court

Bryan Kohberger, seated next to his attorney at the left table, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, appears before Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

 Ted S. Warren

MOSCOW, Idaho — A judge will consider Friday whether to delay the trial of Bryan Kohberger, who is charged with killing four University of Idaho students in November of 2022.

Kohberger has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count burglary. He may face the death penalty if convicted.

Prosecutors say Kohberger stabbed Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin to death at their off-campus apartment. 

Kohberger's defense team has filed two motions that could postpone the trial, which is scheduled to begin on Oct. 3.

One motion challenges the grand jury selection process, alleging the jury was selected illegitimately.

The other motion seeks more information about the DNA evidence that linked Kohberger to a knife sheath found at the crime scene. The defense wants access to all profiles uploaded to a DNA database, as well as all communications and records related to the DNA testing.

The state has opposed both motions, arguing that they are unfounded and intended to stall the proceedings.

The judge will hear arguments from both sides and rule on the motions at Friday's hearing and may make a decision on whether to delay the trial. 

