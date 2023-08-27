MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney requested on Aug. 24 to remove cameras in the courtroom.
On Sunday, Kohberger's public defender, Anne Taylor, sent a "Motion to Remove Cameras from Courtroom" to the Court. The motion claims that the press failed to obey the Court's directive to not exclusively photograph and record the defendant, as per court documents.
Defense claims images and recordings taken of Kohberger interfere with the right to a fair trial.
Using these videos and pictures, anyone can create biased posts or claims regarding Bryan Kohberger, possibly affecting the jury's attitude toward the case, according to defense.
The court documents state, "in this matter, pursuant to his (Bryan Kohberger) right to a fair trial and the effective assistance of counsel guaranteed him by the Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution and Article 1 Section 13 of the Idaho Constitution."
On Jun. 27, the Court warned the press not to focus on Bryan Kohberger but instead take wide shots of the courtroom if they wished to continue filming court proceedings.
Taylor attached pictures to the motion as examples of images focused on Kohberger taken and published online by press observers.
According to the court document, the photos were taken of the defendant and used in articles Taylor claimed were "blatantly sensationalistic and prejudicial headline and content."
The Motion to Remove Cameras from Courtroom says that the visual material taken with Bryan Kohberger as the focus "gradually poison the potential jury pool before trial even occurring, winnowing the number of jurors able to render a just, unbiased verdict."
Judge John Judge could make a decision on this motion on the Sep. 1 hearing.
Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students last fall.