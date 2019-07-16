Buck Knives, based in Post Falls, is being recognized on President Donald Trump's list showcasing American-made products and will be featured at an event in the White House.
"We want to build, create, and grow more products in our country using American labor, American goods, and American grit," President Trump said in the release. "When we purchase products made in the USA, the profits stay here, the revenue stays here, and the jobs — maybe most importantly of all — they stay right here in the USA."
The release states President Trump is welcoming businesses from across the country to the White House to showcase american-made products, and 2019 will mark the third-straight year President Trump has hosted a "Made in America" event. Products from all 50 states will be showcased at the White House.
Businesses ranging from big to small from all sorts of industries will be showcased. Trump and the White House then made note specifically mentioning Buck Knives.
"American-made products being showcased at the White House include: Zippo lighters made in Pennsylvania, Airstream trailers made in Ohio, Buck Knives made in Idaho, Nokona baseball gloves made in Texas, and more," the article read.
Trump says the event focuses on taking pride in American-made products, strengthening buy-American requirements and restoring American manufacturing.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little noted the recognition for Buck Knives and the Gem State.
"Our very own BUCK KNIVES in Post Falls made the President’s list for his 'Made in America Product Showcase!' Great to see President Trump’s focus on American companies putting Americans to work," Little said in a tweet.
Buck Knives was founded in San Diego in 1902, and relocated its headquarters to Post Falls in 2005. The company has over 300 employees and is well known for it's "Forever Warranty."
