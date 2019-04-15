Buckle up, Kootenai County and the rest of the Inland Northwest, heading to the lake on Interstate 90 will be an orange cone derby.
The Idaho Transportation Department says construction season will last until September of this year.
Right now, bridges going over Huetter and Atlas Road in both directions on I-90 are being worked on.
Those projects are expected to end in early July.
But, strap in, there’s more that comes after that.
Starting in late July, re-surfacing in both the east and west bound lanes on I-90 from State Line to the Northwest Boulevard exit in Coeur d’Alene will last until September, ITD says.
Though it may seem like a headache, ITD says the work has to be done to keep up with growth in the area.