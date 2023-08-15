CLARK FORK, Idaho — Firefighters continued working to control the Buckskin 2 Fire near Clark Fork on Monday, while level 1 (Get Ready) evacuations remained in place Tuesday morning.
The Buckskin 2 Fire has covered 264 acres near the upper end of Twin Creek and Buckskin Saddle, south of Highway 200 on Monday night.
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office kept the level 1 evacuation notice for Twin Creek Road in Clark Fork.
According to Idaho Panhandle National Forests, Sandpoint Ranger District, Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect, as well as a temporary flight restriction.
The public is prohibited from the general area to keep the firefighters safe. People are urged to practice caution while driving if near firefighters and firetrucks.