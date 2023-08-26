CLARK FORK, Idaho — The Buckskin Fire 2 is at 85 percent containment, with no growth over the past few days.
According to Sandpoint Ranger District Fire Information, the fire is 1.8 miles from the nearest structure and is at low activity.
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office has rescinded the READY notification for the Twin Creek Road and Rearden Road residents in Clark Fork as of August 19.
People are asked to stay alert and prepare as fire conditions are subject to quick and unexpected changes.
Updated August 26 at 12:52 a.m.
The Buckskin 2 fire burning near Clark Fork has not expanded as crews have contained 70% of the fire.
There is a fire line around the perimeter of the fire. The fire is about 1.8 miles from a structure but crews have been able to keep the fire in one spot.
Bonner County Sherriff's Office have lifted all evacuations. But forest closures are still in effect.
These road closures include: intersection of Forest Service Roads 203 and 332, the intersection of FSR 1021 and 332, and 1533 and 306 in Clark Fork. UTV trail 77 is closed as well. An extension of the FSR 203 closure, extending to the edge of private land is also in effect.
Last Updated: Aug. 22 at 11:40 a.m.
The Buckskin 2 fire has burned 264 acres with 20% containment as temperatures rise.
The high heat and dry weather hasn't helped crews, but they have continued to make good progress. There will be winds later tonight which will test the established fire lines.
The level 1 evacuation issued by Bonner County Sherriff's Office is still in place.
The public is prohibited from the general area for firefighter safety and asked to practice caution while driving near firefighters and apparatuses.
Updated on August 16 at 12:38 p.m.
Firefighters continued working to control the Buckskin 2 Fire near Clark Fork on Monday, while level 1 (Get Ready) evacuations remained in place Tuesday morning.
The Buckskin 2 Fire has covered 264 acres near the upper end of Twin Creek and Buckskin Saddle, south of Highway 200 on Monday night.
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office kept the level 1 evacuation notice for Twin Creek Road in Clark Fork.
According to Idaho Panhandle National Forests, Sandpoint Ranger District, Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect, as well as a temporary flight restriction.
The public is prohibited from the general area to keep the firefighters safe. People are urged to practice caution while driving if near firefighters and firetrucks.