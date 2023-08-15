CLARK FORK, Idaho — The Buckskin 2 fire has burned 264 acres with 20% containment as temperatures rise.
The high heat and dry weather hasn't helped crews, but they have continued to make good progress. There will be winds later tonight which will test the established fire lines.
The level 1 evacuation issued by Bonner County Sherriff's Office is still in place.
The public is prohibited from the general area for firefighter safety and asked to practice caution while driving near firefighters and apparatuses.
Updated on August 16 at 12:38 p.m.
Firefighters continued working to control the Buckskin 2 Fire near Clark Fork on Monday, while level 1 (Get Ready) evacuations remained in place Tuesday morning.
The Buckskin 2 Fire has covered 264 acres near the upper end of Twin Creek and Buckskin Saddle, south of Highway 200 on Monday night.
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office kept the level 1 evacuation notice for Twin Creek Road in Clark Fork.
According to Idaho Panhandle National Forests, Sandpoint Ranger District, Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect, as well as a temporary flight restriction.
The public is prohibited from the general area to keep the firefighters safe. People are urged to practice caution while driving if near firefighters and firetrucks.