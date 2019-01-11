Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY. * VISIBILITIES...1/4 MILE OR LESS ACROSS PORTIONS OF SPOKANE AND KOOTENAI COUNTIES. * TIMING...TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...VISIBILITIES OF A QUARTER MILE OR LESS WILL CREATE DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS ALONG AREA ROADWAYS. SOME LOCATIONS HAVE DIPPED BELOW FREEZING AND THEREFORE FREEZING FOG IS POSSIBLE AND SURFACES COULD BECOME QUITE SLICK ON UNTREATED ROADS. * LOCATIONS...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, AND DAVENPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&