Buffalo Wild Wings has been known for some "hi-jinks to extend sporting events", but they are wagering free chicken wings if Super Bowl 53 needs extra time to be decided.

Buffalo Wild Wings said in a press release that if the Super Bowl on Feb. 3 between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots goes into overtime, they will celebrate by providing America with free wings.

If the big game goes into extra time, everyone in the country will win a free snack-sized wings on Feb. 18 from 4-7 p.m. local time.

BWW's reputation for extending games in its commercials with an overtime button seems to have had an effect on the NFL this season, as the regular season saw 15 overtime games and a first-ever postseason day featuring two overtime games this past weekend.

“We know fans get a thrill out of having something riding on the outcome of the game, and given the number of overtime games we’ve seen all season, we wanted to up the ante for everyone," said Seth Freeman, Chief Marketing Officer for BWW. "Even if you don’t have a dog in the fight, we all have a common rooting interest in extending the game because that means more football, and now, free wings!”