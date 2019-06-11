After an overwhelming response brought chaotic lines across the country last year, Build-a-Bear has brought back it's "Pay Your Age" promotion with some limitations in 2019.
Members of the "Bonus Club" can enter to win a limited ticket offer or a birthday party experience by Sunday, June 16.
"To kick off the second year of our successful Count Your Candles birthday program, we are offering an opportunity to enter a new sweepstakes for the chance to win a birthday party experience and have the chance to participate in a limited ticket offer event to Pay Your Age for a new furry friend at most retail locations in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom, in stores, select days from June 24-28," the website reads.
Build-a-Bear says over 200,000 guests worldwide are expected to receive a "Pay Your Age" limited ticket. With that ticket can visit the workshop during one of two redemption periods the week of June 24-28 and create one furry friend per child present, with a limit of two furry friends per ticket.
Ten guests will also win the "Count Your Candles" sweepstakes grand prize of a birthday party experience to use within the next year valued up to $250.
The event allows anyone to purchase a furry friend for their age. Participants can pay a minimum of $1 and maximum of $29.
Winners are expected to be notified by June 21.
Last year's event got out of hand for Build-a-Bear and local authorities fast, forcing them to close lines across the U.S. and Canada and later offering vouchers for future purchases afterwards.
A line built up quickly in the Spokane Valley mall for its workshop in anticipation for the event.