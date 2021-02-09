SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A building permit filed with the city of Spokane Valley has connected a mysterious distribution facility to Amazon.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Amazon's name does not appear on the first $150.7 million permit but Amazon was identified in a second permit.
The second permit filed by Plug Power is to build the "Amazon GEG2 Hydrogen Project," on 17205 E. Garland Avenue. That address will be part of the original 1.3 million-square-foot distribution facility.
In 2017, Plug Power and Amazon signed an agreement to utilize fuel cells and hydrogen technology in Amazon's fulfillment sites.
