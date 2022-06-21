SPOKANE, Wash. - A Lincoln Heights woman is having to pay thousands of dollars to keep her best friend, Tommy Boy, alive after vets found a bullet lodged inside him.
"He tried to get up, and he couldn't," Pat Leach says. "They have no idea if he lives, or if he will be paralyzed for life.... They don't know."
Pat has two loves in her life. Their names are Little Foot and Tommy Boy, the latter holding a special place in her heart.
"He's a big kitty, and he's such a sweetheart," she says.
Neighbors say 'shots fired' incidents are way too common in the area.
While Pat has heard gunshots around the Lincoln Heights area, especially in the alley next to her backyard, sometimes two or three times a week, it's not something she usually worries about. Until Tommy Boy started acting off.
"I went in to check on him, and there was blood on my bed," she remembers. "And I thought, what on earth?"
She said a bullet hit and paralyzed him. Whether it was a stray shot, or one meant for him, she might never know.
"In his abdomen, a larger piece of the bullet is in his back, at an angle that [suggests] he was trying to run away," she says.
The emergency vets are doing all they can, but necrosis, or the death of an organ, remain worrying possibilities.
Right now, Pat is just looking for some justice, and relief for the thousands she is now having to pay just to keep her Tommy Boy alive.
Remembering how she found him, she says, "I almost stood up and screamed, I was so angry. How dare somebody shoot my cat in my backyard? How dare they!"
Pat posted about her situation on the Nextdoor app, and it's gaining traction. Several neighbors have commented, claiming this has actually happened to their pets, too.
KHQ did reach out to the local emergency vet to see if they are seeing a climb in incidents of pets being shot but have yet to hear back.