SPOKANE, Wash. - Parents gearing up to go back-to-school shopping in Spokane might be surprised by something they see on the shelves.
KHQ has confirmed that all three Office Depot's in Spokane and the OfficeMax in Coeur d’Alene are selling bullet proof backpacks.
There are currently two different types of bulletproof backpacks offered at the retailers, both sold by Guard Dog Security. One costs $170, while the other is priced at $204.
According to the companies web site, the backpacks are tested and certified against .44 magnum and 9mm rounds.