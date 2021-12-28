We will see the threat of a few flurries through the remainder of the day today and into Wednesday.
The BIG story is the temperatures that will continue to drop as we head into the New year. Daytime highs through the end of the week will hover between 10°-20°, with overnight lows that will plummet into single digit territory and wind chill temperatures that will between 5° and 25° below zero.
Our next system is set to roll in overnight Wednesday into Thursday, delivering 1-2" for the Spokane/CDA area.