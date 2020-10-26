Our time in the tundra will stick around for the next few days, so bundle up! Well below average temperatures slowly climb from the low 30's Monday, into the 40's and 50's by the end of the week and into the weekend.
A dirty ridge of high pressure will build in across the Pacific Northwest, meaning we will see warmer temperatures, but also some clouds, and weak chances for flurries and light mountain snow Wednesday through the end of the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.