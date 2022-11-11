Leslie Lowe

A ridge of high pressure will strengthen through the weekend, delivering a stretch of dry and cold weather into next week. Highs continue to be about 10° below normal for this time of the year, with daytime highs only in the low to mid 30's and overnight lows that will drop into the teens and single digits. Bundle up for those soccer matches and football games and have a great weekend!

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!