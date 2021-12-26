Wind Chill Alerts

A Wind Chill Advisory and Warning is in effect for Central WA until noon. Temperatures for Monday morning will be sitting in the negatives, single digits, and teens. Patchy freezing fog continues to develop across the region reducing visibility for the morning commute. Scattered snow showers linger around during the early morning but clear out throughout the day leaving Spokane dry and cloudy through our Monday.

