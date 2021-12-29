Bitter COLD temperatures are expected to stick around into the New year, with overnight lows falling below zero for New Year's eve. Stay inside if you can, If you must be outside make sure all exposed skin is covered, and wear LOTS of layers. And don't forget about our furry friends, make sure their inside at night!
Thursday's morning commute could be a bit dicey, with our next round of snow on the way. Once again, it looks like southeastern Washington and the southern Panhandle will be hit the hardest, but another 1-3" of snow could be on the ground in Spokane by end of day Thursday.