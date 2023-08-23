SPOKANE, Wash. — Due to the dangerous fire conditions across public lands in eastern Washington, the Bureau of Land Management Spokane District will be increasing public restrictions on all lands that they manage.
Effective of Aug. 25, all campfires or any other type of open fire, including the use of charcoal briquettes are banned. Also, discharging of a firearm is prohibited except for hunting in the regulated state, federal or tribal lands.
Another restriction is in regards to smoking which will only be allowed while inside a vehicle or while stopped in an area at least three feet from flammable vegetation.
Also, operating and parking an off-road or motorized vehicle is only allowed on roadways clear of flammable vegetation.
BLM also wants to remind everyone that fireworks are still prohibited on public lands.
The counties that are included in these restrictions include: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima.
“Hot, dry, and windy conditions in addition to the frequency of human caused wildfires have made it necessary to increase the level of public use restrictions across lands administered by the District,” stated BLM’s Fire Management Officer Lonnie Newton. “We hope that everyone will do their part to minimize the potential for additional wildfires by following these temporary public use restrictions.”
Violating public use restrictions can result in a $100,000 fine and or imprisonment for up to one year.
Individuals causing a wildfire can also be held responsible for damages and fire suppression costs.