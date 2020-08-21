SPOKANE, Wash. - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Spokane District has increased fire restrictions on public lands administered by the BLM and Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) in Eastern Washington.
The new restrictions order prohibits discharging a firearm, except while engaged in lawful hunt following state, federal or tribal law and regulations, according to BLM.
The building, maintaining, attending or using a fire of any type, including charcoal briquette fires, is also now prohibited.
The ban goes into effect Friday in the following counties: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Orielle, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima.
The order is expected to end after fire conditions change. BLM encourages target shooters to visit target ranges during this time.
