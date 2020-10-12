SPOKANE Wash - Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an alarm call at the Mobile Gas Station on Oct. 12 at approximately 12:40 am. They found the window broken upon entry.
A male suspect was seen inside and was safely taken into custody. The suspect caused an estimated $8,000 worth of damage while trying to steal over $600 worth of merchandise from the gas station.
Deputy Alex Bullion was able to arrive within minute and saw that the window by the cash register was smashed out. He notified additional Deputies of the broken window and then noticed a male wearing a gray sweatshirt inside the store.
Bullion immediately recognized the male as 20-year-old Chase A. Wilson, from a previous incident in the evening where Wilson was trespassing in a store (Zip-Trip) near the same general location. At that time, the store employee said Wilson stole alcohol. Wilson had returned and was then refusing to leave the store. The employee did not want to pursue charges against Wilson. However, he wanted him to leave the store.
While at Zip-Trip, Deputy Bullion tried to connect Wilson, who is transient, with a shelter or a friend, but the shelters were full, and the friend could not be contacted. Wilson was advised that he was trespassing and was released.
Wilson exited the Mobile Gas Station and was taken into custody without an issue.
The store was searched, and no one else was located inside.
Through investigation, officials found that Wilson damaged the cash register with a large rock, broke the glass door in addition to a large glass window. A store employee estimated the cost of repairs to be approximately $8,000.
Wilson attempted to steal items including cigars/cigarettes/tobacco, lighters, rolling papers, Four Loko, and Puff Bars, totaling approximately $613.50.
After being advised of his rights, Wilson refused to answer questions.
Wilson was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for 2nd degree burglary, 1st degree malicious mischief, and 3rd degree theft.
