DEEP PARK, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who broke into Cloverleaf Education in Deer Park stealing instruments, books and lots of technology.
"It's your hard work and it's all over the floor," said Merrilee Schulz, director of the program.
Schulz built that classroom from the ground up and uses donations and money out of her own pocket to create a space for students to enjoy. "We try to make learning fun because it is. And if you're not having fun, you're doing it wrong."
According to Schulz, whoever burglarized the classroom took 11 laptops, microphones, a projector, instruments and books. She guesses it will take about $5,000 to replace everything lost.
If you would like to help donate to replacement costs for Cloverleaf Education, click here.