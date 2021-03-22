SPOKANE, Wash. - A family is devastated after someone broke into their apartment stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools. They said their neighbor's ring camera captured a man acting suspiciously in the area and seemingly wearing a pillow. The footage only captured movement near their neighbor's front door and didn't show who broke into their home, but a pillow not belonging to them was found inside.
It happened early Friday at an apartment complex on Upriver Drive. Amanda, who asked us not to use her last name, said the whole thing has been extremely violating for the family.
"(The ring camera footage) does look like to me like he is looking toward my apartment to see if there is movement," Amanda said. "We had never seen him before."
Amanda, wrote to our Help Me Hayley about the strange break-in. Her note said in part:
"I'm not looking to get anything back I just want people to be aware of their surroundings while moving. We moved out of our home Thursday and Friday morning around 2-230am someone broke our door down in our old apartment and stole all of my husband's work tools and ate our food. (We planned on finishing up Friday morning) The neighbors across the way have a ring camera and someone that does not look familiar walked up their stairs and was looking at our apartment to see if there was movement. My neighbor downstairs said he almost came upstairs thinking we were being really loud around 230am (thank God he never did because it was not us.) Also there was a pillow on our floor that was not ours...The person had it with them and clearly had it under his shirt in the video."
Spokane Police did respond to the scene according to the family. They said they were told there isn't much they can do.
"I'm a stay-at-home mom with our two kids," she said. "My husband needs those tools to work."
The family is hopeful someone out there may know something about the break-in and will come forward. The construction tools that were stolen are used to support the family.
"My husband is a journeyman electrician," she said. "(The crook) took all of his work tools.".
The suspect also removed a photo from the family's refrigerator, turning it facedown on the counter. If you have any information about the crime, please call Crime Check (509) 456 - 2233 and reference case number, 2021-10033391.
Because footage does not capture the actual break-in, we are not showing the face of the man in the area seen wearing a pillow.