SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County detectives are investigating a string a burglaries in which the suspect is believed to have used a stolen truck to bulldoze into several businesses.
The incidents happened on Dec. 11 at businesses along Trent, Pines and Montgomery. The truck was a GMC Sierra taken from Cascade Windows on Montgomery.
A deputy was able to find the truck and suspect after they had smashed through the front doors of Arrow Concrete and Asphalt on E. Trent. They turned on their lights but the suspect reportedly fled at a high speed.
The sheriff's department said the deputy was not given permission to pursue the suspect vehicle. They cited changes in state law.
They truck was located nearby in a resident's driveway. The suspect had come in contact with the resident there but continued to flee on foot. No one was injured and the truck was taken into evidence.
Deputies estimate the suspect caused over $40,000 in damage to businesses.