Fire Marshals around the Spokane Metro area will be lifting restrictions on outdoor burning on Friday, Sept. 20.
The outdoor recreational fire restrictions that were implemented on July 24, will be lifted after almost two months, taking effect at 8 a.m. Friday. Restrictions for specified outdoor recreational fires (campfires, fire bowls, fire pits) will be lifted for the Spokane County and Spokane Metro area by order of area Fire Marshals.
“We want to thank everyone for their compliance with the burn restrictions this summer,” said Spokane Valley Fire Department Fire Marshal, Greg Rogers. “We experienced a fairly smoke free summer and safer conditions this year.”
Current and forecasted cooler/wetter conditions led to the restrictions being lifted.
“Thankfully, the weather has cooperated with us this year with cooler and wetter conditions, allowing the burn restrictions to be lifted earlier than usual," Spokane Fire Department Fire Marshal Megan Phillips said.
Outdoor recreational fires including campfires are allowed, provided that people are in compliance with regulations, in the City of Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Liberty Lake, Millwood, and throughout all unincorporated areas of Spokane County.
Chimneys, portable outdoor fireplaces, or other patio/deck warmers are allowed as long as approved fuel is used and other requirements are satisfied. The fire can't be used for the purpose of debris disposal including paper, natural vegetation and garbage.
Here are other requirements for outdoor fires:
• Recreational fires can only be in designated areas on public property or on private property with owner approval. Fires must not exceed a fuel area of 3’ in diameter and 2’ in height.
• Fires must be attended by a responsible adult, (knowledgeable in the use of the fire extinguishing equipment) at all times until the fire is extinguished.
• Approved fire extinguishing equipment must be on hand and ready for use. o Equipment can include a garden hose, dirt, sand, bucket, shovel, or a minimum 4A rated portable fire extinguisher.
• Adequate clearance from combustibles must exist. o For campfires and fire pits, a minimum 25’ clearance to structures and combustibles is required. Conditions which could cause a fire to spread within 25’ of a structure must be eliminated prior to the fire’s ignition. o For portable outdoor fireplaces at one and two-family dwellings, owners must follow the manufacturer’s instructions for clearance, which usually includes maintaining the domed screen or other spark arresting type device in place over the fire. o For multi-family dwellings (3-units and over), portable outdoor fireplaces require at least a 15-foot clearance from structures and combustibles.
• Fires must not present a health hazard or nuisance to others.
• Safe wind conditions (no more than 7-10 mph [DNR Guideline]) must be present.
• Burning may be temporarily restricted by Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency due to increasing fine particle (smoke) levels and air stagnation. Check current status at https://www.spokanecleanair.org/current-burning-conditions.
For more information on burn restrictions in Washington State visit DNR.wa.gov