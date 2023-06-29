SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire marshals from Spokane Valley Fire Department, City of Spokane Fire Department, Spokane County, City of Cheney, City of Airway Heights and City of Deer Park have all enacted the fire danger burn restriction to begin on June 30.
With high temperatures in the forecast, all cities and fire agencies want to keep the community safe from fire risk by reducing the number of human-caused wildfires.
Unauthorized open burning and recreational fires are restricted until this order is lifted or unless otherwise permitted by law enforcement.
“With increasing temperatures and our native fuels drying out, please burn carefully,” said Spokane Fire Department (SFD) Fire Marshal, Lance Dahl. “A few guidelines to follow: only burn in approved devices, have a fire extinguisher and/or a hose accessible, be kind to your neighbors and only burn clean dry wood and, finally, remember to watch for burn restrictions related to our smoke particulate index.”
Under the burn restrictions:
- All recreational fires are not allowed
- All open burning is not allowed
- Manufactured portable outdoor devices are allowed
- Approved fuels in appropriate device are allowed
- Designated campfires in parks and campgrounds may be allowed as approved and determined by agencies with jurisdiction
Any person found with a recreational fire or conducting open burning who fails to take immediate action to extinguish such burning when ordered or notified to do so shall be charged with a misdemeanor.