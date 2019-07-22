SPOKANE, Wash. - Due to hot, dry conditions in the forecast, certain outdoor recreational fires will be restricted in Spokane County and the Spokane metro area effective Wednesday, July 24.
The Spokane Regional Fire Marshals put the restrictions in place for campfires, fire bowls and fire pits. The restrictions will continue until further notice and are subject to change depending on conditions.
"We want to keep our region safe without hindering summer activities," Spokane Valley Fire Marshal Greg Rogers said in a release. "Citizens still may use backyard barbecues, portable outdoor fireplaces, or other patio/deck warmers, provided the appliance has a spark arrester and a chimney, approved fuel is used and weather conditions support safe, recreational fires."
Use of approved fuels is also allowed, which includes seasoned (clean and dry) firewood, briquettes, propane or natural gas.
Here are other requirements for outdoor fires:
- Fires must be in designated areas or on private property with approval from the owner
- Fires must be attended by a responsible adult (knowledgeable in the use of the fire extinguishing equipment) at all times
- Approved fire extinguishing equipment must be on hand and ready for use
- Equipment can include a garden hose, dirt, sand, bucket, shovel, or a minimum 4A rated portable fire extinguisher
- Adequate clearance from combustibles must exist
- For one and two-family dwellings, follow the device manufacturer’s instructions for clearance. Be safe and use good judgment
- For multi-family dwellings, use at least a 15-foot clearance from combustibles and structures. Be safe and use good judgment
- Fires must not present a health hazard or nuisance to others
- Safe wind conditions (no more than 7 mph) must be present
- Ash and charcoal remnants must be safely disposed of in noncombustible waste containers
Unsafe or otherwise restricted fires will be required to be extinguished. People who fail to comply with restrictions and do not extinguish their fires will be guilty of a misdemeanor and could face a fine of up to $1,000 and/or up to 90 days in jail.