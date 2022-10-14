SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire restrictions were lifted in the Spokane area on Oct. 14, according to a joint release from the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), City of Spokane and Spokane County.
The outdoor recreational fire restrictions had been in place since July 22. Current and forecasted weather conditions made it possible to lift the ban.
"We want to thank everyone for their compliance with the burn restrictions this summer," said SVFD Fire Marshal Greg Rogers. "This was a complicated season with heavy rains and cooler temperatures in the spring and early summer creating lush green growth. Once temperatures increased, that green foliage turned brown and became a dangerous fuel source."
As long as people follow typical regulations, outdoor fires are allowed in the City of Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Liberty Lake, Millwood and in unincorporated areas of Spokane County.
The Department of Natural Resources may enforce some restrictions on rule and permit burns in some areas of Spokane County, learn more here.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife lifted many of its burn bans across the state on Oct. 14 as well. You can find more information here.