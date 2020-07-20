SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - With high temperatures expected in the forecast, a fire danger burn restriction is going into effect in Spokane County on Monday, July 20.
Fire Marshals from Spokane Valley Fire Department, Spokane Fire Department, Spokane County, Cheney, Airway Heights and Deer Park all enacted the restrictions, saying they want to keep communities safe from fire risk by reducing the number of human-caused wildfires.
“Burn restrictions are put in place to keep us all safe and healthy,” said Spokane Valley Fire Department Fire Marshal, Greg Rogers. “After a review of the short-range weather forecast and the low humidity for Spokane County and discussions with our area Fire Chief partners, we feel it is prudent to initiate Burn Restrictions for Spokane County until further notice.”
During the restrictions, unauthorized open burning and unauthorized recreational fires are restricted until the order is lifted (or unless otherwise permitted by law enforcement or authorized agencies.)
Be sure to contact your local agency if you have any questions prior to lighting a fire.
“The hot-dry conditions produce increased fire risk,” said City of Spokane Fire Marshal, Megan Phillips, “We want to mitigate that risk as much as possible by enacting burn restrictions area wide thus protecting all communities from the risk of human-caused wildfire.”
Area fire agencies say the restrictions are also made in effort to keep our air quality as smoke free as possible, protecting those with respiratory conditions as well as children and the elderly populations.
The restrictions include:
"While the burn restriction is in place, any person found with a recreational fire or conducting open burning who fails to take immediate action to extinguish or otherwise discontinue such burning when ordered or notified to do so shall be charged with a misdemeanor," fire crews say.
