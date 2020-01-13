SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Highway 2 remains closed between the summit of Stevens Pass and Gold Bar due to downed power lines in trees that left travelers trapped near Skykomish, including three charter buses with middle school students inside.
According to KIRO 7, a police escort lead the three buses through the closed stretch of highway Monday morning.
The students were stuck at Skykomish for around 17 hours.
Stevens Pass between milepost 32 at Gold Bar to milepost 64 at the summit remains closed Monday afternoon.
