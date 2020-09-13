The Wellpinit School District will not have their regular buss routes running on Monday due to the poor air quality.
According to the school district, the bus routes will not run until air improves.
The district said parents who have children taking in-person classes can choose to bring their kids to school or keep them home on Monday.
Remote classes will be be operating.
Meals will be available for pick up at the Wellpinit Middle School and Wellpinit High School during regular hours.
