Brian Baumgartner, AKA Kevin Malone on NBC's "The Office," has teamed up with BUSH's Beans in celebration of National Chili Day.
Many fans of The Office remember the iconic "Kevin's Famous Chili" scene, detailing his once-a-year tradition of bringing a pot of chili into the office, only to spill it all upon walking in and desperately try to clean it up.
"The trick is to undercook the onions," Kevin says in the "Casual Friday" episode. "Everybody is going to get to know each other in the pot. I'm serious about this stuff."
Fast-forward over 10 years from the episode's air date and Baumgartner has paired with BUSH's to form an advertising and marketing powerhouse.
"Chili is a point of pride, especially for actor Brian Baumgartner," BUSH's said in a recipe description. "He’s been perfecting his famous recipe for years—and for National Chili Day, he’s partnered with us to share it with the world."
National Chili Day falls on the fourth Thursday of every February, and BUSH's debuted an ad featuring Baumgartner this morning.
"I love making chili—I really do. I consider it art. A little sweet, a little spicy...perfection," Baumgartner says in the video. "I only use BUSH's Chili Beans, too. They simmer the beans before they even go in the can with these amazing spices and sauce, so you get that cooked-all-day flavor without having to wait all day."
BUSH's and Baumgartner also co-authored a chili recipe, but notably don't seem to include under-cooked onions.
"Brian is a chili master, and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate National Chili Day with him," said BJ Thomas, Brand Manager at BUSH'S. "He and BUSH'S are the perfect combination to make your best chili even better."
Is Baumgartner as clumsy as Kevin? We'll let you watch and find out for yourself.
Question: do you know what today is? Answer: it’s my favorite day of the year. That’s right folks... today is #NationalChiliDay and I’ve partnered with BUSH’S® Beans to share with you MY chili recipe to help you celebrate the biggest day of the year. #ad @BushsBeans pic.twitter.com/0pSF7HSj3y— Brian Baumgartner (@BBBaumgartner) February 27, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.