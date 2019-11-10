SPOKANE, Wash. - To honor those who have served and are currently serving, businesses across the Inland Northwest are offering deals to Veterans and active military members Monday, Nov. 11.
Here are just a few of the deals you can get on Veterans Day:
- 7-Eleven: Veterans with a Veterans Advantage account can link their account to the convenience store chain's 7Rewards loyalty program to get special offers including a free cup of coffee for Veterans Day. Learn more at www.7-eleven.com.
- Applebee's: Free meal from a special menu Monday.
- Black Angus Steakhouse: "All American Steak Plate" for $9.99 Monday for veterans and active-duty military.
- Bonefish Grill: Free appetizer Monday.
- Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar: Participating locations offering discounts or freebies to veterans and active-duty military personnel with proof of service.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of boneless wings and fries Monday.
- Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from special menu Monday.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Buy-one-get-one free Monday, in-restaurant only.
- Chuck E. Cheese: Free personal one-topping pizza Monday.
- Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Pumpkin Pie Latte.
- Denny's: Free "Build Your Own Grand Slam" from 5 a.m. to noon Monday. Dine-in only.
- Golden Corral: Free dinner buffet and beverage from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday.
- IHOP: Free red, white and blueberry pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
- Krispy Kreme: Free donut and small coffee.
- Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.
- MOD Pizza: Buy-one get-one free MOD-size pizza or salad Monday.
- Olive Garden: Free entree from a select menu Monday.
- Outback Steakhouse: Through Monday, Outback has a 20% heroes discount for military members, police officers, firefighters and first responders. There’s also a 10% everyday Heroes Discount for servicemen and women, police officers and firefighters.
- Papa Murphy’s: According to the company’s website, a “limited number of our stores offer various discounts, including senior and military discounts. Please inquire at your local store as this discount is not offered or required at all locations.”
- Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert Monday for dining in and takeout orders picked up in-restaurant Monday.
- Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with fries Monday.
- Starbucks: Veterans, active service members and their spouses receive a free cup of coffee Monday.
- Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from special menu 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.