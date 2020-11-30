PASCO, Wash. -- A Seattle woman faces felony theft charges in a complex attempt to overbill the Washington State Department of Labor Industries (L&I) more than $41,000 for language interpretation services in Tri-Cities.
Carla Moreno, age 33, is due in court on Tuesday Dec. 1 in Franklin County on felony charges of first-degree theft and first-degree identity theft.
Court documents say that Moreno billed L&I for appointments that never happened and submitted billing forms with forged signatures of healthcare providers and interpreters who were not aware of what she was doing.
The charges range from 2014-2017 when Moreno was operating two interpreter services based in Pasco. Moreno hired independent contractors to interpret at medical appointments for Spanish-speaking workers who had injury claims with L&I.
Assistant director of L&I’s Fraud Prevention and Labor Standards division, Chris Bowe responded to the situation saying, “this was a brazen scheme to steal tens of thousands of dollars that should have gone to help injured workers. Besides filing phony claims, the defendant is accused of allowing unqualified people to interpret at patients’ appointments. That’s just not right. Interpreters play a crucial role in making sure doctors, service providers, and injured workers with limited-English proficiency understand each other so the worker can recover.”
The Washington State Attorney General is prosecuting the case based on an investigation that started in 2016. L&I staff had requested an internal investigation after noticing discrepancies in Moreno's billing.
The investigation included dozens of interviews with various interpreters and health care employees, searches of bank records, and a detailed audit of Moreno’s billing from a four-month period in 2015.
Court documents say that the audit uncovered more than 558 forged documents. In the majority of the cases, Moreno forged the signatures of certified interpreters to bill to uncertified interpreters.
In one case, investigators showed one certified interpreter 60 billing forms with his name and provider number. The interpreter said he had stopped working for Moreno at least a year before the dates on the forms, and that he never completed or signed them.
In addition, the identity theft charge accuses her of applying for provider numbers, which certified interpreters must submit personally for each service that hires them.
Over a two-year period starting in September 2014, Moreno applied for provider numbers for four certified interpreters without their knowledge and forged signatures on their applications. She then used their name and provider numbers to bill L&I, charging papers said. Three of the interpreters did not even work for Moreno when she applied for the numbers.
Moreno stopped billing L&I in the fall of 2017. She declined an L&I investigator’s request for an interview, court documents said.
