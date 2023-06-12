SPOKANE, Wash. - Conversations with business owners around the neighborhood where Camp Hope once stood reveal a general sense of relief and cautious optimism about the encampment's closure.
The camp–at one time last summer the state's largest homeless encampment, located on land owned by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) in East Central Spokane–closed last Friday, with elected officials and service providers from all backgrounds celebrating the occasion.
"It's just light at the end of the tunnel!" said Kay Kallenbach. "We could see this happening, before it was pretty questionable."
Kallenbach owns Spencer's Antiques near the intersection of Sprague Ave. and Fiske St., a couple blocks away from where Camp Hope once stood.
She's been at her location for the last six years, and says she's had to make a myriad of changes to her operation just to keep it alive after experiencing a theoretical laundry list of issues over the last 18 months since the camp's inception,
"I didn't have the theft, I didn't have the vandalism," Kallenbach said. "I didn't have any of that."
She's closed her bathrooms to the public, added more security cameras, installed an excruciatingly loud alarm to the store's front door and even showed NonStop Local bullet holes and cracks in her windows.
"It's pretty incredible isn't it? Shot up five of my windows, and shot out my door," Kallenbach said.
To say Kallenbach is relieved the encampment has closed is an understatement, but that's not exactly the sentiment shared by Liberty Tire owner Steve Liberty, located a few blocks away from the camp's former location.
"It's kind of a love-hate right now," Liberty said in an interview Monday.
Liberty says he was frustrated with the encampment at its peak last summer when it held upwards of 600 people, but since fences went up and more security was installed his tone started to change.
"You know this is the quietest it's been in eight or nine years, because there were so many people living here on the streets [before]," Liberty said.
He added he thinks the land could actually be a useful transition spot for people from Downtown Spokane to have somewhere to go while waiting for housing.
"We're kind of nervous now that the security and the fencing is gone," Liberty said. "We're still going to have a problem with the homeless and the people living on the streets coming down here, and now we're not going to have anyone watching them. We think theft is probably going to go up, it's not going to go down."
Regardless of what they think about the camp, business owners in the area agree that its closure is surreal.
"Do you know how exciting that is?" Kallenbach said. "What you see on TV makes it look a lot better than it was living through it, now you've got a big difference.
"It's definitely a little bit different not seeing the stuff there anymore," Liberty said.