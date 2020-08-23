Business thriving at Green Bluff, farmers grateful for community support

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – The pandemic has been devastating for so many local businesses. Some have already gone under. But some small shop owners in one particular area are expressing gratitude for their success in these trying times.
Green Bluff farms have had to make adjustments to keep employees and customers safe. Todd Beck, owner of Beck’s Harvest House, says they are feeling grateful for the overwhelming support from our community.
“Honestly, we’ve been busy, really busy,” he said. “The demand for food…fresh food… has been really high.”
Beck says with so many canceling summer trips and families opting to head outside inside of inside for a an outing, has kept them in the green.
“We are local, we’re right here,” he said. “We’re outdoors and clean. Really clean. We are a great option. In a way, COVID has kind of helped us.”
But that’s not to say the early stages of figuring out how to make everything work weren’t challenging. But now, Beck says they have really found their groove.
“You’ve got to adapt a bit to get through it,” he said. “I knew we couldn’t just wait around for this to be over.”
Beck’s changes include ensuring all tables are at least six feet apart. They’re doing that by utilizing more of their hillside and relocating produce out of the store.
“This weekend was a great example,” he said. “We were busy, a lot of people were out here. They were all 10 feet apart. We’re using a lot more of our land.”
Right now, Beck says customers are packing their cars full of one of summer’s juiciest fruits.
“We’re in the thick of peach season, and it will go basically non stop through Labor Day,” he said. “Then we roll into pears...And some early apples.”
Beck says he’s now hard at work on finalizing plans to ensure customers can come enjoy Fall up at Green Bluff.
