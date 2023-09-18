SPOKANE, Wash. — Multiple businesses in northwest Spokane were evacuated due to a gas leak Monday afternoon.
According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), contractors were doing work and hit a large gas line. SPD says the leak was coming from a two-inch pipe behind the building. No gas was found inside the building.
Businesses including Starbucks, Walmart and Safeway were evacuated out of precaution until Avista could patch the leak. The evacuation has been lifted and SFD says people are allowed inside.