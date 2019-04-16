Hundreds of teachers and support staff in the Spokane School District have been told they are losing their jobs at the end of the year.
Now several local businesses are stepping up to help. Below is a list of businesses that have offered deals and discounts to teachers.
If you have a business and would like to offer a discount to teachers, you can email q6news@khq.com
We stand up for Spokane Public Schools and are offering FREE Unlimited Yoga from 6/1-8/31 to any of the 325 awesome educators!
Auntie’s has always offered 15% off all purchases for teachers (whether for the classroom or not), and 20% off when spending $200+. We have great relationships with several SPS librarians and would be happy to work with schools to keep their library collections fresh, without librarians to select new materials.
$500 off closing costs for teachers.