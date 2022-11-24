SPOKANE, Wash. - Today is Thanksgiving and many companies are closed or have adjusted business hours. Here is a list of updated Thanksgiving hours for major retailers and grocery stores in Spokane.
All courts, public safety buildings, public works, veterans services and community services will be closed today. Parking is free on Thanksgiving day and garbage pickup has been moved to Nov. 26.
- Albertsons: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Apple Store: Closed
- Bed Bath and Beyond: Closed
- Best Buy: 5 p.m. - 1 a.m.
- Cabela's: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Costco: Closed
- Dicks Sporting Goods: 6 p.m. -2 a.m.
- Fred Myer: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Home Depot: Closed
- Macys: 5 p.m. - 2 a.m.
- Northtown Mall: 6 p.m. - midnight
- River Park Square: Closed
- Rosaures: Closed
- Spokane Valley Mall: 6 p.m. - midnight
- Walmart: Closed