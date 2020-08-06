There's a lot going on today! To kick off the morning we are watching scattered showers on the Sky Tracker. However, a lot of these showers aren't even hitting the ground they are evaporating in the air. It's looking like we will see the chance for showers off and on for much of the day. That being said only less than 1/10" of precipitation is expected in Spokane. It is looking like we will see some sun today eventually.
We do have a chance to see thunderstorm activity out there today too. Of course, our main concern is the possibility for dry lightning to ignite new fires. Breezy conditions today would make it possible for those fires to spread quickly. For Spokane we will look for sustained winds around 15mph with gusts about 25mph. But back through Central Washington there is a Wind Advisory in place this afternoon where stronger winds are expected. We also have a Red Flag Warning south of the Washington state line due to winds and relative humidity levels.
On the bright side, if you didn't like the heat yesterday today will be much cooler. Daytime highs are set for the low 80's which is below average for this time of the year. Even cooler temperatures are expected for tomorrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.