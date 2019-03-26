No parent wants to see their child hurting. It’s even harder when a child physically harms themselves on purpose to try and deal with emotional pain. The act of cutting, burning, or physically hurting oneself is called self-harm.
Counselors at Frontier Behavioral Health say that some people who self-harm can be suicidal, but they say that often times people who do it are trying to feel alive. They say cutting or self-harm is a way to keep from feeling numb. The counselors also say that it helps people overwhelmed with emotion feel better.
Frontier Behavioral Health Naomi Leong says self-harm can start as young as ten years old, but often starts about 13 or 14 years old. She says it happens about the same time puberty hits, when children are often overwhelmed with emotion and don’t know how to cope.
Now, Leong is teaching clients about the Butterfly Project. It encourages people to draw a butterfly on their wrist. They name the butterfly after someone they love and look at it whenever they feel the urge to cut. If the person cuts, they kill the butterfly. If the butterfly wears away before the person hurts them self, the butterfly lives. It seems like a simple concept, but it’s one that Leong says has worked for her clients.
She also says that the Butterfly Project is a positive concept. Other ideas, like snapping a rubber band on the wrist or using a red sharpie to draw blood, are only types of harm reduction. Leong says there is nothing negative about the Butterfly Project. People who don’t self-harm are even encouraged to draw a butterfly on their wrist to support people who do.
Leong is careful to point out that even though cases of self-harm are often not connected to attempts of suicide, parents should always ask their child if they are contemplating suicide. Self-harm can be connected to suicide and mental illness, but Leong says that is not always the case in self-harm. If you know someone who needs help, you can contact the Frontier Behavioral Health 24/7 Regional Crisis Hotline at 1-877-266-1818.