SPOKANE, Wash. - The latest sales report from the Spokane Association of Realtors shows home prices and inventory are up, but sales are down when compared to April 2021.

"The market is very similar to what it was last year, possibly more competitive," Haven Real Estate Agent, Kylene Emery, said. "It's competitive to be a buyer, to be a realtor and a seller. If you're a seller, and you're going to stay anywhere on the West Coast, you'll need to find a home in a similar market."

The Spokane Association of Realtors reported inventory is at a 19 day supply compared to a 10 day supply in April 2021, which is promising, but still reflects a market where the demand is outpacing the supply.

"It's the difference between 12 days and inventory, and 15 days of inventory; we still don't have any," Emery said.

Jeff Deboma, standing outside his South Hill home he and his wife, Emily, purchased last October, succinctly described the process of buying a new home: "Chaotic, stressful."

With a growing family and the need for more space, the Debomas have gone through the homebuying process in Spokane twice since 2019.

"The list price is never the real price, as we found out," Emily said of the many over-asking price offers they submitted, including one in West Central they had their hearts set on.

"We put in a really competitive offer... and it got turned down," Emily lamented. "We were so close. We were really set on that. It was heartbreaking."

Heartbreak, frustration, and rejection are what many hopeful homebuyers are handling these days. As Spokane grows, many find it hard to compete with those moving in from out-of-town, or those who are using the massive equity from the sale of their previous home to entice sellers with large amounts of cash.

And those large cash offers have a ripple effect.

"It's more a problem of people at the bottom or the beginner part of the market getting pushed out," Emery explained. "They've struggled really hard to save three to five percent and the closing costs, and those don't have $150,000 from the last house to bring with them."

The average closed price in April 2022 for a home in Spokane was $460,388, while the average price in April 2021 was $392,566, according to the Spokane Association of Realtors.

It's an increase of 17.3 percent. Still, the homes are moving.

"The average time on market is 4 days," Emery said.

Many are accepting offers well over asking price.

"One's under contract for almost $90,000 over list price, and the other is, like, $30,000 over list price," Emery said of two of her listings.

The answer may be obvious, but it's also easier said than done: We need more homes.

"Really that's our best hope of getting out of this," Emery said. "More builders building, and Spokane County and the City of Spokane passing laws and initiatives that make it easier for them to do so."

Despite the high prices, which are expected to continue to rise, and interest rates creeping up, Emery said if you're in the market for a new home, it's still a good time to buy.

"I think there's still value in getting out there, [the buyers] just have to prepare for it," Emery said.

And that preparation, Emery said, means connecting with a realtor and a lender sooner rather than later, and getting your details in order.

"It's really about educating the buyer to put their best foot forward,' Emery offered. "How can we make you as competitive as possible in terms of getting your financial ducks in a row and identifying what the seller wants?"

After buying two homes in the last three years, Jeff and Emily plan to stay put for a while, but they offered this advice to potential buyers:

"Be patient, prepare for heartache and pounce like a tiger."