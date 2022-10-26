COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - A local business in downtown Coeur d’Alene is being credited with catching a burglary suspect.
The burglary happened Monday evening at Café Carambola. The suspect reportedly got away with all the cash in the cash register, several art pieces from Mexico, and a cell phone.
Ethan W. Mendy was arrested for burglary, fraud, and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office after reportedly stealing around $5,000 worth of stuff from the café on Tuesday.
“I got here at about 7:30 a.m. and I noticed that our kitchen light was on, which was odd,” the owner, Colomba Agulair said.
She says she also noticed a mess around the cash register.
“And it still took me a minute or two to figure out what had happened,” Agulair said.
It wasn’t long after that she realized that all of the cash in the register was missing. A cellphone, reading glasses, keys to the café and storage unit were taken as well.
Mendy also got away with several valuable items from Mexico that was once on a shelf.
“Boxes were open, there was garbage everywhere, there was soda spilled all over the floor, and then I noticed graffiti on the wall,” Agulair said.
The graffiti says “sinister empire,” signed “the devil.”
Coeur d’Alene Police responded to the café just past 8:30 a.m.
“Took pictures, tried to get finger prints,” Agulair said.
But those, would turn out to be unnecessary. Agulair says about two and a half hours later, a downtown business called the police after they say they saw Mendy, who appeared to be suspicious and reportedly had a big sum of cash.
“I feel incredibly grateful that there was somebody working there and noticed the odd behavior,” Agulair said.
According to Agulair, police responded to the downtown business and made contact with Mendy. Once they began questioning him, an officer reportedly dialed the phone number that Mendy allegedly stole. The phone rang and that would be the initial evidence for police to charge and arrest Mendy.
Agulair is thankful for whoever called authorities, and is hopeful that people will do the same good deed.
“If you see anything strange, if you see anybody making bad decisions, don’t hesitate to call in and maybe that person will get the help that they need,” Agulair said.
Mendy’s bail was set at $30,000. Just some of the items and cash have been returned to Agulair. She says Mendy went shopping with the cash, so she’s not sure of they’ll ever get it back.