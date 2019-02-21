CALDWELL, Idaho - One man has died and one woman is in the hospital after a crash near Caldwell Thursday morning.
According to the Idaho State Police, 63-year-old Kenneth Adams was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 15 in a 2002 Ford Explorer along with passenger, 58-year-old Deborah Adams.
Kenneth slid across the median, went across the westbound lanes where his vehicle rolled and landed off the right shoulder.
He succumbed to his injuries at the scene and Deborah was taken by ambulance to St. Alphonsus in Boise, according to police.
Both occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
One of the westbound lanes of I-84 was blocked for about two hours while emergency vehicles were on the scene.