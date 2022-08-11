SPOKANE, Wash. - Caleb Sharpe pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, attempted murder and assault last January. Now the question is how long will the now 20-year-old spend behind bars?
Sharpe's defense attorney argued Thursday morning Sharpe should serve a 20 year sentence given his age at the time of the shooting, along with his immature brain development.
The prosecution countered, saying while Sharpe's age should be a mitigating factor in his sentence, due to the nature of the crime, he should serve 35 years and face a sentencing review board before his release to consider if he has been rehabilitated along with his likelihood to reoffend.
Defense witness, Psychologist Dr. Richard Adler spent the past four years off and on meeting with Sharpe and looking into his brain development. Dr. Adler was the only witness called on Thursday and spent the morning presenting findings from tests administered since 2018. When comparing brain scans from 2018 to 2022, Dr. Adler said he believes Caleb's brain, while progressing now, was underdeveloped at the time of the shooting and believes Caleb represented a low-risk for violent reoffending.
"Do you have any indication Caleb Sharpe is irreparably corrupt?" Defense Attorney Brook Foley asked Dr. Adler.
"No, I do not," Dr. Adler responded. "He had a neurodevelopmental disorder that was undiagnosed. He had a learning disorder and he was not making good progress academically which is not a good thing for a young person. He had ADD that was not being actively and appropriately treated. And most sad of all is that he had access to guns, even though adults knew he had access to guns."
Court is in recess until Monday morning. Next week, in addition to expert testimony from psychologists and detectives, family members are expected to testify.
Judge Michael Price is expected to sentence Sharpe on Friday, Aug. 19.