Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BENEWAH...SOUTHWESTERN KOOTENAI...NORTHEASTERN WHITMAN AND SOUTHEASTERN SPOKANE COUNTIES... At 448 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southwest of Plummer, or 26 miles west of St. Maries, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Harrison, Tekoa, Fairfield, Rockford, Worley and Latah. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 397 and 413. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH