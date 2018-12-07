SPOKANE, Wash. - The popular California-based chain, The Habit Burger Grill, is planning on opening a location in Spokane.
According to The Spokesman Review, Habit Burger has filed permits with the city for a restaurant and drive-thru at 6710 N. Division St.
The company gained somewhat of a following for made-to-order, charbroiled burgers topped with fresh produce. It's signature item, The Charburger, was ranked as America's best-tasting burger by Consumer reports in 2014, beating out In-N-Out Burger, Smashburger and Five Guys Burger and Fries.
The Habit Burger has seven locations in Western Washington and three in Southern Idaho.