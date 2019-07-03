Needles, California first became famous from the classic novel “The Grapes of Wrath,” when the Joad family crossed the Colorado River into California. Now, the old western town is in the spotlight as it wants to become a sanctuary city for the 2nd amendment.
According to KTLA, the city Council unanimously declared the “2nd Amendment Sanctuary City” status for people who think California’s strict gun laws have taken away too much of their constitutional right. It doesn’t immediately change how guns are treated yet.
The Needle city attorney will present a resolution asking the California Legislature to allow gun owners from other states to carry firearms in town.