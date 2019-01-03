California driver's licenses and identification cards now have three gender options.
Under a new law that went into effect January 1st, drivers can select male, female, or non-binary on the application.
The DMV cannot require an applicant to provide gender documentation.
Those who select non-binary will get a card with an x in the gender category.
The enrollment form for the California organ and tissue donor registry will also require applicants to choose from the three categories.
It's estimated the third gender option will cost the DMV nearly a million dollars in costs, including changes in its programming and form modification.
Oregon, Maine and Minnesota already offer the non-binary gender category designation.