In an interesting Tweet posted by the Ca. Governors office, they suggest that people should wear a mask in between each bite while eating at restaurants.
The Oct. 3 Tweet from the Governor's office says "going out to eat with members of your household this weekend? Don't forget to keep your mask on in between bites."
Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend? Don't forget to keep your mask on in between bites.— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) October 3, 2020
Do your part to keep those around you healthy. #SlowtheSpreadhttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/Y4fcDO5Zke
The Tweet added a diagram to help show the proper technique of eating food while wearing a mask.
The image does warn people to limit the amount of time you remove your mask while eating.
California has more than 800 thousand cases and more than 16 thousand deaths due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.