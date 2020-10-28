California man behind bars after threatening Ohio State football team, also threatened Gonzaga basketball team

A California man has been handed a one year sentence over threats made against the Ohio State football team, but we're learning now that the same man made similar threats against the Gonzaga basketball team.
Daniel Rippy from Livermore, California sent the following message to Gonzaga's Facebook page, saying: "Yeah, and when I get my hands on the players from the basketball team, they're going to die one-by-one."
The Facebook post came after Gonzaga's win against Duke in November 2018, ESPN reported.
Rippy later apologized the the school, but was arrested in January for using Facebook messenger to threaten a shooting at Ohio State during its rivalry football game against Michigan in 2018, vowing to hurt players on the team, and the head coach at the time, Urban Meyer.
Rippy was sentenced yesterday and will receive credit for time served after spending the last ten months in jail in Ohio.
